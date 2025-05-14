Breaking Down Advanced Micro Devices: 26 Analysts Share Their Views

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has been analyzed by 26 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 12 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 10 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $128.62, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. Experiencing a 13.24% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $148.24.

The perception of Advanced Micro Devices by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $140.00 $175.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Outperform $120.00 $150.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $150.00 $155.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $125.00 $140.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $120.00 $120.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Lowers Buy $140.00 $175.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $121.00 $137.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Buy $110.00 - Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Buy $132.00 $162.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $135.00 $150.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Outperform $115.00 $150.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $125.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $110.00 $140.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $155.00 $175.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $120.00 $140.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $126.00 $147.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Hold $120.00 $135.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $120.00 $140.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Maintains Neutral $130.00 $130.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $110.00 $175.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Louis Miscioscia Daiwa Capital Lowers Outperform $130.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Advanced Micro Devices's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Advanced Micro Devices: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Micro Devices displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 35.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Micro Devices's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.53%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Micro Devices's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Micro Devices's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Advanced Micro Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

