Where Expand Energy Stands With Analysts

20 analysts have shared their evaluations of Expand Energy EXE during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|5
|8
|7
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $120.0, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. This current average has increased by 5.89% from the previous average price target of $113.32.
Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination
A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Expand Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Nitin Kumar
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$141.00
|$136.00
|Mark Lear
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$103.00
|$101.00
|Tim Rezvan
|Keybanc
|Announces
|Overweight
|$130.00
|-
|Josh Silverstein
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$129.00
|$131.00
|Mike Scialla
|Stephens & Co.
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$118.00
|$123.00
|Betty Jiang
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$122.00
|$115.00
|David Deckelbaum
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$116.00
|$108.00
|Subash Chandra
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Buy
|$112.00
|$93.00
|Roger Read
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$112.00
|$107.00
|Nitin Kumar
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$136.00
|$132.00
|Devin McDermott
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$154.00
|$137.00
|Roger Read
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$107.00
|$105.00
|Mike Scialla
|Stephens & Co.
|Raises
|Overweight
|$123.00
|$86.00
|Betty Jiang
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$115.00
|$117.00
|Neal Dingmann
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$131.00
|$133.00
|Zach Parham
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$114.00
|$115.00
|Mark Lear
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$101.00
|$96.00
|Mike Scialla
|Stephens & Co.
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|$86.00
|$86.00
|Betty Jiang
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$117.00
|$113.00
|Josh Silverstein
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$133.00
|$119.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expand Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Expand Energy compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Expand Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Capture valuable insights into Expand Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Expand Energy analyst ratings.
Get to Know Expand Energy Better
Expand Energy Corp independent natural gas producer in the United States. It is fueling a more affordable, reliable and lower-carbon future. The group focused on developing abundant natural gas, oil, and gas liquids to expand energy access.
Unraveling the Financial Story of Expand Energy
Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Expand Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 104.66% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.
Net Margin: Expand Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Expand Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): Expand Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.
Debt Management: Expand Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.
What Are Analyst Ratings?
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
