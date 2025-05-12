Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Bitdeer Technologies Stock

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Bitdeer Technologies BTDR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bitdeer Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $20.59, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.56% lower than the prior average price target of $23.82.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Bitdeer Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $12.00 $25.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $15.00 $18.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Lowers Buy $23.50 $29.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Lowers Buy $24.00 $29.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $18.00 $22.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bitdeer Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bitdeer Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bitdeer Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bitdeer Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. The Company does not conduct any substantive operations on its own but conducts its primary operations through its subsidiaries. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway, Bhutan and Singapore.

Key Indicators: Bitdeer Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Bitdeer Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -39.9%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bitdeer Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -770.69%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -133.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -40.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.03.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

