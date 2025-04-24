Discover Financial servs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Discover Financial servs DFS, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Discover Financial servs, presenting an average target of $198.5, a high estimate of $262.00, and a low estimate of $129.00. Highlighting a 6.81% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $213.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Discover Financial servs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Moshe Orenbuch |TD Securities |Lowers |Buy | $184.00|$188.00 | |Richard Shane |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $129.00|$169.00 | |Brian Foran |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $219.00|$262.00 | |Brian Foran |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $262.00|$233.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Discover Financial servs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Discover Financial servs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Discover Financial servs compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Discover Financial servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Discover Financial servs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Discover Financial servs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Discover Financial servs analyst ratings.

Delving into Discover Financial servs's Background

Discover Financial Services is a bank operating in two distinct segments: direct banking and payment services. The company issues credit and debit cards and provides other consumer banking products including deposit accounts and personal loans. It also operates the Discover, Pulse, and Diners Club networks. The Discover network is the fourth-largest payment network in the United States as ranked by overall purchase volume, and Pulse is one of the largest ATM networks in the country.

Understanding the Numbers: Discover Financial servs's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Discover Financial servs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Discover Financial servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Discover Financial servs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Discover Financial servs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Discover Financial servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.96.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.