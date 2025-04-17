8 Analysts Have This To Say About Astera Labs

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Astera Labs ALAB during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Astera Labs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $115.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $142.00 and a low estimate of $82.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.12%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Astera Labs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-------------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Tore Svanberg |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $100.00|$150.00 | |Atif Malik |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $100.00|$120.00 | |Srini Pajjuri |Raymond James |Announces |Outperform | $82.00|- | |Richard Shannon |Craig-Hallum |Raises |Buy | $125.00|$105.00 | |Quinn Bolton |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $140.00|$140.00 | |Joseph Moore |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $114.00|$142.00 | |Gus Richard |Northland Capital Markets|Maintains |Outperform | $120.00|$120.00 | |Joseph Moore |Morgan Stanley |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $142.00|$142.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Astera Labs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Astera Labs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Astera Labs compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Astera Labs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Astera Labs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Astera Labs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Astera Labs analyst ratings.

Delving into Astera Labs's Background

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

Financial Milestones: Astera Labs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Astera Labs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 179.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Astera Labs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Astera Labs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Astera Labs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Astera Labs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.