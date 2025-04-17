Where Dynavax Technologies Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Dynavax Technologies DVAX in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 0 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.5, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.15%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Dynavax Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Paul Choi |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $10.00|$12.00 | |Jason Butler |Citizens Capital Markets|Raises |Market Outperform| $33.00|$29.00 | |Edward White |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $31.00|$31.00 | |Paul Choi |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $12.00|$15.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dynavax Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dynavax Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dynavax Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Dynavax Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. Its current product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications as a vaccine for the prevention of HEPLISAV-B (Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted), operates in the business segment of discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines. Its Toll-like Receptor Immune Modulation Platform technology plays a vital role in innate immunity and subsequent adaptive immunity. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of its CpG 1018 product and HEPLISAV-B.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dynavax Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Dynavax Technologies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Dynavax Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynavax Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

