CBRE Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on CBRE Group CBRE, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $147.71, along with a high estimate of $165.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average has increased by 0.58% from the previous average price target of $146.86.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CBRE Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Alex Kramm |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $130.00|$146.00 | |Anthony Paolone |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $141.00|$163.00 | |Ronald Kamdem |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $165.00|$160.00 | |Jade Rahmani |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $145.00|$142.00 | |Patrick O'Shaughnessy|Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $152.00|$155.00 | |Ronald Kamdem |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $160.00|$115.00 | |Steve Sakwa |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |Outperform | $141.00|$147.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CBRE Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CBRE Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind CBRE Group

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. CBRE's investment management arm manages over $140 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Financial Milestones: CBRE Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CBRE Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CBRE Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CBRE Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

