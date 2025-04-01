Assessing Astrana Health: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Astrana Health ASTH over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $47.83, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. A 25.27% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $64.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Astrana Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $36.00 - Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $46.00 $50.00 Adam Ron B of A Securities Lowers Buy $49.00 $55.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Outperform $50.00 $86.00 Craig Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $56.00 $70.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $59.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Astrana Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Astrana Health's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Astrana Health

Astrana Health Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company. The company is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care cost-effectively. It is focused on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management, and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. The company's three reportable segments are Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Care Partners segment.

Financial Milestones: Astrana Health's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Astrana Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 88.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Astrana Health's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.98%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Astrana Health's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, Astrana Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

