Assessing Precision BioSciences: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Precision BioSciences DTIL were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Precision BioSciences, revealing an average target of $53.5, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Precision BioSciences by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $34.00 $34.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Precision BioSciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Precision BioSciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Inc is a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through its genome editing platform, ARCUS. It leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and provide food and agricultural solutions. The ARCUS is also unique in its relatively small size which potentially allows delivery to a wider range of cells and tissues using viral and non-viral gene delivery methods.

Key Indicators: Precision BioSciences's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Precision BioSciences faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -95.61% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Precision BioSciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2851.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Precision BioSciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -23.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Precision BioSciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -10.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Precision BioSciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

