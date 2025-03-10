Assessing Beyond: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Beyond BYON, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $9.62, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $6.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 23.41%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Beyond's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Lowers Hold $6.50 $7.25 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Hold $9.00 $9.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Lowers Buy $16.00 $26.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Beyond. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling the Story Behind Beyond

Beyond Inc is an online retailer that provides products and services through websites. The company offers a broad number of products, including furniture, decor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items, BMMG (like books, magazines, CDs), electronics, and other items. The home and garden product line accounts for a material part of its total revenue. The company operates through a direct business that makes sales from the company's own inventory, and a partner business that sells merchandise from manufacturers, distributors, and other suppliers through the company's websites. The company generates the majority of its total revenue from partner business in terms of business format, and from the U.S. in terms of market.

A Deep Dive into Beyond's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Beyond faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -21.15% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Beyond's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beyond's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -45.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beyond's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -19.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, Beyond adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

