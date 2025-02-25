Demystifying EverQuote: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on EverQuote EVER, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for EverQuote, revealing an average target of $32.0, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of EverQuote by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $38.00 $30.00 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $30.00 $35.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $25.00 $28.00 Aaron Kessler Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EverQuote. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EverQuote. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EverQuote compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EverQuote compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EverQuote's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EverQuote's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EverQuote analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering EverQuote: A Closer Look

EverQuote Inc is engaged in the business activity of offering an online marketplace for insurance shopping. The online marketplace offers consumers to find relevant insurance quotes based on car insurance, home insurance, and life insurance. The platform of the company is driven by data science. The firm's data and technology platform match and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. It derives a majority of revenue from Direct channels.

Key Indicators: EverQuote's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: EverQuote's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 162.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: EverQuote's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EverQuote's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: EverQuote's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.