Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Revvity

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Revvity RVTY, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $140.86, a high estimate of $146.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.38% lower than the prior average price target of $142.83.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Revvity by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $140.00 $146.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Announces Buy $138.00 - Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $135.00 $140.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $144.00 $141.00 Eve Burstein Bernstein Lowers Outperform $145.00 $150.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Raises Outperform $146.00 $144.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $138.00 $136.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Revvity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Revvity compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Revvity's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Revvity's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Revvity's Background

Revvity provides instruments, tests, services, and software solutions to the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets. The company operates in two segments. First, its diagnostics segment includes immunodiagnostics, reproductive health, and applied genomics. Second, its discovery and analytical solutions is composed of life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. Revvity offers products and services ranging from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software.

Breaking Down Revvity's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Revvity's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.98% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Revvity's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revvity's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revvity's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Revvity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

