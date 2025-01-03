What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT FVR underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.0, with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.35% lower than the prior average price target of $23.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FrontView REIT. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00 Dan Guglielmo Capital One Announces Overweight $22.00 - Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Announces Buy $22.00 - John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $22.00 - Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Announces Overweight $21.00 - Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $23.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FrontView REIT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FrontView REIT compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for FrontView REIT's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of FrontView REIT's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into FrontView REIT's Background

FrontView REIT Inc is an internally managed net-lease REIT that is experienced in acquiring, owning, and managing out parcel properties that are net-leased to a diversified group of tenants. Its tenants include service-oriented businesses, such as restaurants, cellular stores, financial institutions, automotive stores and dealers, medical and dental providers, pharmacies, convenience and gas stores, car washes, home improvement stores, grocery stores, professional services as well as general retail tenants.

Key Indicators: FrontView REIT's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FrontView REIT's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.05% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.73%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FrontView REIT's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): FrontView REIT's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: FrontView REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

