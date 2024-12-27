Where Seadrill Stands With Analysts

Seadrill SDRL underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Seadrill, presenting an average target of $72.5, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a 0.69% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $72.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Seadrill. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Nikhil Gupta Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Seadrill. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Seadrill compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Seadrill's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Seadrill's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Seadrill: A Closer Look

Seadrill Ltd is an offshore drilling contractor company. The company is engaged in providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The primary business of the company is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow to ultra-deepwater areas in both benign and harsh environments. The geographical segments of the company are the United States, Brazil, Angola, Norway, and others. The company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Seadrill's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Seadrill's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.49%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Seadrill's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Seadrill's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Seadrill's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.76%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Seadrill's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

