Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Hess Stock

Hess HES underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $164.33, a high estimate of $194.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. A 3.83% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $170.88.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Hess among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $185.00 $173.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $154.00 $149.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $167.00 $157.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $160.00 $155.00 Doug Leggate Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $150.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $151.00 $171.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $173.00 $192.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $194.00 $210.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $145.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hess. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hess compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Hess's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hess's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Hess

Hess is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Bakken Shale, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023, at a ratio of 74% oil and natural gas liquids and 26% natural gas.

Hess's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Hess's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Hess's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hess's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.67%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hess's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

