Unveiling 5 Analyst Insights On Premier

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Premier PINC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Premier and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Highlighting a 5.83% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $20.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Premier among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $19.00 $20.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $21.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $20.00 $21.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Premier. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Premier compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Premier's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Premier's Background

Premier Inc is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology-driven healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of United States (U.S.) hospitals, health systems, and other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. The company's revenue is all sourced domestically and is reported in two business segments: the supply chain services and the consulting and technology platform of performance services. It generates the majority of its revenue from the supply chain services segment.

Key Indicators: Premier's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Premier's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.91% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Premier's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Premier's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Premier adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

