Demystifying Addus HomeCare: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Addus HomeCare ADUS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Addus HomeCare, presenting an average target of $140.12, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $136.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.9% increase from the previous average price target of $134.86.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Addus HomeCare. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $145.00 $140.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $141.00 $141.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $141.00 $129.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Raises Buy $137.00 $128.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $143.00 $138.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $138.00 $138.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Announces Outperform $136.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Addus HomeCare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Addus HomeCare compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Addus HomeCare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Addus HomeCare's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Addus HomeCare Better

Addus HomeCare Corp is engaged in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the segments such as Personal care segment, which is a key revenue driver, provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. The Hospice segment provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill and their families. Its Home health segment provides services that are primarily medical in nature to those individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery.

Addus HomeCare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Addus HomeCare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.36% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Addus HomeCare's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Addus HomeCare's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Addus HomeCare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

