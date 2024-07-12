In-Depth Examination Of 5 Analyst Recommendations For Innovid

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Innovid CTV, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $2.82, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $2.10. Marking an increase of 9.73%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $2.57.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Innovid is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $3.00 $3.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $3.00 $2.25 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $2.10 $1.60

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Innovid. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Innovid. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Innovid compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Innovid compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Innovid's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Innovid: A Closer Look

Innovid Corp is a software platform that provides ad serving, measurement and optimization creative services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers and media agencies. It is engaged in ad serving, measurement and creative services. It operates in U.S., Canada, EMEA, APAC and LATAM, out of which it derives maximum revenue from U.S.

Innovid: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Innovid showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.51% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Innovid's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Innovid's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Innovid's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

