A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Applied Digital Through 10 Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Applied Digital APLD, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Applied Digital, presenting an average target of $9.0, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has decreased by 16.67% from the previous average price target of $10.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Applied Digital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $8.00 $6.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Raises Buy $11.00 $8.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $6.00 $8.00 Rob Brown Lake Street Lowers Buy $7.00 $19.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Lowers Buy $8.00 $13.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $11.00 $13.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $8.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Applied Digital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Applied Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Applied Digital's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp designs, develops and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high performance computing industry.

Understanding the Numbers: Applied Digital's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Applied Digital's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 29 February, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 207.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Applied Digital's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -144.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Digital's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -45.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.48, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

