Navigating 6 Analyst Ratings For WisdomTree

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on WisdomTree WT in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $11.38, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $9.25. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.49% from the previous average price target of $9.94.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of WisdomTree by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $11.00 $12.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $9.25 $7.75 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Buy $12.00 $9.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $12.00 - George Sutton Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $12.00 - Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $12.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WisdomTree. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WisdomTree. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of WisdomTree compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of WisdomTree compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WisdomTree's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of WisdomTree's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on WisdomTree analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Inc is a financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, and solutions. It offers a broad range of ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs). The firm also engages in developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime.

A Deep Dive into WisdomTree's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: WisdomTree displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: WisdomTree's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WisdomTree's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): WisdomTree's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.44% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, WisdomTree adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.