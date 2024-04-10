Deep Dive Into Cava Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Cava Group CAVA has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $61.67, with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Marking an increase of 24.41%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $49.57.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cava Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Dooley Argus Research Announces Buy $70.00 - John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $64.00 $50.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $50.00 $40.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $60.00 $49.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $62.00 $49.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $63.00 $46.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $65.00 $59.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Announces Outperform $59.00 - David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $62.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cava Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cava Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Cava Group's Background

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Cava Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cava Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 36.35% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cava Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cava Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cava Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cava Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.59.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

