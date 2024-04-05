Decoding 6 Analyst Evaluations For Sitio Royalties

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Sitio Royalties STR were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $29.0, along with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.61%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sitio Royalties is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $32.00 $29.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $27.00 $26.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Announces Buy $29.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $26.00 $31.00 Derrick Whitfield Stifel Lowers Buy $31.00 $33.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $29.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sitio Royalties. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sitio Royalties compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sitio Royalties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sitio Royalties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Sitio Royalties's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sitio Royalties analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Sitio Royalties

Sitio Royalties Corp is a pure-play mineral and royalty company. The group focuses on investing in mineral and royalty interests in the Permian and other productive U.S. oil basins.

Sitio Royalties: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sitio Royalties's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 49.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sitio Royalties's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -25.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sitio Royalties's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sitio Royalties's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Sitio Royalties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.