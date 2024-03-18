Breaking Down Autolus Therapeutics: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Autolus Therapeutics AUTL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $9.0, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has increased by 9.09% from the previous average price target of $8.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Autolus Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Truist Securities Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00 Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $8.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Autolus Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Autolus Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Autolus Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Autolus Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Autolus Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Autolus Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Autolus Therapeutics Better

Autolus Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage pipeline comprises Obe-cel (obecabtagene autoleucel), AUTO1/22, AUTO3, AUTO5, AUTO6, AUTO7 & AUTO8.

Autolus Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Autolus Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -82.86% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Autolus Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11292.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autolus Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -22.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autolus Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

