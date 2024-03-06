Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.75, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Marking an increase of 35.71%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $17.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Y-mAbs Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Bill Maughan Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $26.00 $22.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $16.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $21.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Y-mAbs Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Y-mAbs Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. DANYELZA, is the first FDA-approved product of the company which is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin G, subtype 1k, or IgG1k, monoclonal antibody or mAb that targets ganglioside GD2, which is expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Y-mAbs Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.71% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -4.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Y-mAbs Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.98%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Y-mAbs Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

