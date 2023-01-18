- The Bank of Japan on Wednesday kept its ultra-low interest rates unchanged while maintaining its 0.5% cap for the 10-year bond yield, reported Reuters.
- The central bank defied market expectations it would phase out its massive stimulus program in the backdrop of rising inflationary pressure.
- The Japanese stock market surged post the BOJ's decision with the Nikkei index rising over 2% after the midday break.
- Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds declined to 0.395%, while yields on long-term bonds rose.
- Saisuke Sakai, senior economist at Mizuho Research And Technologies said, "If I were [Governor Haruhiko] Kuroda, I would have changed YCC - or scrap it altogether - this time, so that I could have a serene March policy meeting, the last rate review for Kuroda," according to the report.
