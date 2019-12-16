Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

High Flying Biotech Axsome Skyrockets On Positive Late-Stage Results For Depression Drug
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2019 11:06am   Comments
Share:
High Flying Biotech Axsome Skyrockets On Positive Late-Stage Results For Depression Drug

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM), the best-performing biotech of the year, were ripping higher Monday following a positive clinical readout.

Axsome Evaluating Candidate In 4 Indications

A Phase 3 study dubbed GEMINI that evaluated Axsome's AXS-05 — an oral investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity — in major depressive disorder met the primary endpoint, the company said Monday. 

The study was a double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter U.S. trial in which 327 adult patients with confirmed moderate to severe MDD were randomized to receive either AXS-05 or placebo once daily for the first three days, and twice daily thereafter for a total of six weeks.

AXS-05, chemically dextromethorphan and bupropion, showed a highly statistically significant reduction in the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale, or MADRS, total score compared to placebo at week six, with mean reductions from the baseline of 16.6 points for the control arm compared to 11.9 points for the placebo, with a pie value of 0.002.

The investigational asset continued to show statistically significant improvement relative to placebo right from the first week, Axsome said. 

Additionally, the rates of remission from depression were statistically significant for AXS-05 compared to placebo at week two and at every point thereafter. 

AXS-05 was well-tolerated in the trial and was not associated with psychomimetic effects or weight gain, the company said. 

Axsome is evaluating AXS-05 for four indications: treatment-resistant depression, MDD,  agitation in Alzheimer's disease and smoking cessation.

Stock Rallies By 70% 

MDD is a debilitating, chronic, biologically based disorder. In the U.S., about 7.1% adults or about 17 million people experience MDD each year, Axsome said, citing National Institutes of Health estimates. 

"Clinical depression is a potentially life-threatening condition. Currently marketed antidepressants fail to provide adequate treatment response in almost two thirds of treated patients, and may take up to six to eight weeks to provide clinically meaningful response," Professor Maurizio Fava, a psychiatrist, said in a statement. 

"These data suggest that AXS-05, as an oral NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity, may represent a novel treatment for major depressive disorder."

Following positive Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials, Axsome said it expects to file an NDA for AXS-05 in MDD in the coming year.

"With its modulation of glutamate neurotransmission, if approved, AXS-05 would represent the first mechanistically novel oral pharmacotherapy for depression in over 30 years," said Cedric O'Gorman, the senior vice president of clinical development and medical affairs at Axsome.

Axsome shares, which have soared about 1,560% year-to-date, were rallying by 70.09% to $79.58 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Avadel, Epizyme In Focus In A Quiet Week

After Amarin Snags Vascepa Label Expansion, Analyst Says Biopharma An Attractive M&A Target

Posted-In: AXS-05Biotech News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXSM)

40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; IFF To Merge With DuPont's Nutrition Business
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Dec. 16, 2019: BA, AXSM, GS, PCG, BGNE
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Amgen, miRagen Overhauls Clinical Pipeline, Tonix Snags Patent Win
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Celadon Shutdown Was A Product Of Two Freight Recessions

Cramer Says Costco's Business Model Works 'Perfectly' In US, Even Better In China