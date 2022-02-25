2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Bill Crager, Most Impactful Fintech Executive Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, in November 2022.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers, those top companies, and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index for their accomplishments innovating, as well as merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Envestnet’s Bill Crager with the Most Impactful Fintech Executive Award nomination.

Context: Founded in 1999, Envestnet is a fintech specializing in wealth management technology.

The company is a pioneer in the financial industry and has helped asset managers, bank wealth management organizations, independent advisory networks and broker-dealer home offices.

In the simplest way possible: Envestnet helps people live a financially intelligent life through their proprietary technology platform and wealth management services.

Offering: Envestnet provides wealth management technology and services, allowing investors and advisors to meet their financial goals, control market drawdowns, build credit and invest insightfully.

“Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered,” said Envestnet. “Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone.”

Innovation Outlook: Envestnet seeks to make an impact in the future of wealth management.

“We’ve come an incredibly long way and we cherish and celebrate each ‘leap and bound’ made during our journey,” said CEO and Cofounder Bill Crager on Envestnet’s efforts to innovate and iterate. “Today, our unified advice platform and financial wellness network empower advisors to expand their definition of advice to address their clients' entire financial lives—a paradigm which embodies the future of wealth management. We are beyond proud to be already delivering it.”