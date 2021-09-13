What Are The Investors Doing With Twitter

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). The overall sentiment shows 81.82% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 18.18%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $746,331 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,406,677.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $50.0 to $65.0 for Twitter in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twitter's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twitter's smart money trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $525.0K 1.0K 1.4K TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $62.50 $75.9K 939 3.9K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $62.50 $786.9K 939 3.0K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $62.50 $107.6K 939 3.5K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $65.00 $156.0K 15.5K 659

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,448,373, the price of TWTR is up -2.56% over the last 24 hours at $59.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Twitter:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell saying the stock has the potential to tumble 0.03% to a target of $60.0

