A Look At TrendSpider, A Fintech Solution For Trading

Every year, Benzinga showcases some of the most innovative and forward-looking companies who are actively shaping the fintech industry.

In preparation for the fifth annual Benzinga Fintech Awards on Nov. 19 in New York City, we're highlighting some potential award winners like TrendSpider.

About TrendSpider

TrendSpider is a fintech solution for trading.

The firm's mission is aimed at making traders more profitable.

The platform provides access to comprehensive charting software that features automated technical analysis.

Why It’s Important

TrendSpider cuts down on inefficiencies and externalities.

The specialized charting platform runs a customizable automation engine that alerts users on tradeable patterns to increase alpha.

In turn, users spend less time combing through charts and working on intensive technical analysis to derive actionable insights.

