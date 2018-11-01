Financial research platform Sentieo combines both traditional and alternative data sets to appeal to an array of users. The platform increases efficiency for asset managers, investment banks and corporations, according to the company.

What Happened

Sentieo announced this week it closed a $19-million Series A funding round led by Centana Growth Partners and existing investors. The company launched in 2015 and now serves over 700 clients, with content from 40,000 global companies and 1,000 sell-side contributions, according to the press release.

Why It’s Important

“Some of the best investors in the world rely on Sentieo’s software platform on a daily basis and we are thrilled to support the Sentieo team as they continue to focus on innovative product development and expansion of their impressive global customer base,” Tom Davis, principal at Centana Growth Partners, said in a statement.

Sentieo, comprised of several former Wall Street analysts, applies machine learning and language processing to provide intellectual financial insights.

What’s Next

The funding will not only provide monetary aid to the growing company, but Centana Growth Partners offers financial expertise as well.

“We have been continually impressed by the strength of Sentieo’s product and the quality of their team, as evidenced by the enthusiasm of their customers and the clear, strong value being delivered,” Centana's Eric Byunn said in a statement.

“We are incredibly excited to join them as they grow into a major player in the financial research technology industry, a market that is long overdue for the kind of innovation that Sentieo is providing.”

With the raised capital, Sentieo plans to expand globally& and further develop its product line.

