Bitcoin's 50% decline from its October 2025 peak is colliding with a strong resurgence in U.S. search interest, creating a critical juncture for crypto ETFs as investors face a choice between bottom-fishing and escalating macro risks.

The cryptocurrency has fallen to the mid-$60,000s from its record high of $126,000, a decline that has wiped out approximately $2 trillion from the overall digital asset market. However, according to CryptoSlate’s analysis of Google Trends, U.S. Google search volume is rising toward levels not seen since the 2021 bubble, indicating a return of retail interest despite the challenging market conditions.

This cycle, however, comes with a twist.

ETFs Replace Exchanges As The Conviction Gauge

Unlike previous cycles, which were characterized by offshore exchanges, the current cycle sees U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs as the primary entry point for institutional and retail allocators. As such, ETF flows are the most up-to-date indicator of whether increased interest is being channeled into investment.

The derivatives markets reflect a cautious stance. The nearly $230 million put option volume concentration around the $58,000 strike price, according to Deribit data, indicates that investors are preparing for further downside, noted Bloomberg.

Crisis Bets Vs. Bottom Signals

In the meantime, prominent voices are framing the selloff in starkly different ways.

Crypto trader Arthur Hayes believes that a financial crisis even worse than the one in 2008 could ultimately push Bitcoin to new record highs, positioning the asset as a systemic stress play. The argument hinges on liquidity injections and monetary responses that are known to have driven scarce assets higher.

Conversely, on-chain analyst James Check believes that Bitcoin is already trading within traditional bottom-formation levels that have been observed after capitulation events in 2018 and 2022. Check’s take is that time, not further extreme price declines, may be the greater test for Bitcoin bulls – a period of consolidation before a potential bounce.

That divergence of crisis catalyst versus slow-burn accumulation, places ETFs at the center of the narrative.

If ETF inflows continue to accelerate during this 50% drawdown, it would indicate long-term conviction and dollar-cost averaging through volatility. Continued outflows would indicate that investors are taking the attention rebound as a warning sign, rather than an opportunity.

According to Farside data, spot bitcoin ETFs have seen total cumulative outflows since October 2025 (when bitcoin prices reached all-time highs). Nonetheless, the $257.7 million inflow on Tuesday that snapped a multi-week outflow streak shows some capital is indeed rotating back into Bitcoin ETFs even as price remains depressed. Hence, the situation currently indicates that investors are still in speculation mode.

Search data may capture emotion. Options markets may price fear. But in this cycle, ETF flows, which should be closely monitored, will determine whether Bitcoin's latest slump marks the start of a crisis trade or is just another waiting game.

