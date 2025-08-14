Bitcoin Taps $124,000 Overnight But This Solana Setup Is The Real Story

A rare technical setup in Solana SOL/USD is drawing attention from traders and analysts, with market conditions aligning in ways that could strengthen the case for a new wave of treasury adoption.

What Happened: The pattern, which in past instances preceded steep declines, this time failed to trigger downside follow-through, holding key uptrend support and sparking speculation over whether Solana could be next in line for institutional treasury allocations, according to a new 10x Research report.

The development comes as macro conditions turn decisively dovish.

Softer U.S. inflation data has driven expectations for nearly three Federal Reserve rate cuts, easing pressure on risk assets.

Bitcoin BTC/USD has broken above $122,000, and its market dominance has slipped from 65% to 59%, providing room for altcoins to outperform.

The correlation between U.S. small-cap equities and Solana is also resurfacing, with easing financial conditions historically boosting both.

Analysts at 10x suggest that if the U.S. small-cap rally accelerates, Solana could benefit from renewed capital inflows and a broader narrative beyond meme coin speculation.

Also Read: Google Play’s New Licensing Rules Threaten Non-Custodial Crypto Wallets In US, EU

Commercial lending trends, which often foreshadow multi-year economic expansions, have turned higher, while global liquidity growth is realigning with Bitcoin's breakout.

These shifts are occurring alongside policy moves, such as the removal of certain export restrictions on U.S. semiconductor companies, that have been interpreted as pro-business.

What Experts Are Saying: Speaking with Benzinga, Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget, said the crypto market's move past $4.1 trillion in capitalization reflects "momentum that only comes when institutional capital, macro tailwinds, and regulatory clarity align."

He cited record ETF inflows, structural shifts like 401(k) crypto allocations, and anticipated rate cuts as factors sustaining demand.

"It is not just a wave of speculative enthusiasm; it is the groundwork for crypto's integration into mainstream portfolios," he added.

Still, the pace of price appreciation raises concerns over potential volatility if macro conditions shift or profit-taking accelerates.

For now, however, analysts note that the rare Solana setup, combined with a supportive macro backdrop and broadening credit conditions, could reinforce altcoin strength in the near term.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock