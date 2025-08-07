Bitcoin And The Magnificent Seven: Are They Still In Sync Or Set To Diverge?

With U.S. equities nearing fresh highs and expectations for a rate cut gathering pace, investors are reevaluating how Bitcoin BTC/USD fits into the broader macroeconomic landscape.

Historically considered a "risk-on" asset alongside tech stocks, Bitcoin has lately moved in tandem with traditional markets.

However, several experts believe a structural shift may be approaching, where Bitcoin's behavior begins to reflect more of a long-term hedge than a speculative tech investment.

This potential turning point hinges on how investors interpret monetary easing, regulatory signals, and broader adoption trends.

Analysts remain divided: will Bitcoin decouple from traditional markets or continue to shadow equities through another risk-on cycle?

Speaking with Benzinga, Benjamin Grolimund, General Manager UAE at Flipster, notes that the short-term link between Bitcoin and equities remains intact.

"In the short term, Bitcoin and equities often move in tandem, classic risk-on behavior ahead of expected Fed cuts," he said.

Grolimund also suggested that Bitcoin's longer-term behavior may shift. "Historically, post-rate-cut cycles like 2019 and 2020 have seen Bitcoin's beta to equities fall sharply. The narrative shifts from tech-adjacent assets to digital gold, and that changes the correlation profile entirely."

This nuanced shift is echoed by Jonathan Covey, core contributor at ZetaChain, who points out that while stock market highs are fueling crypto inflows, it's more of a parallel play than a rotation.

"Stocks at record highs are definitely pushing risk-on money into Bitcoin," he said. "Then liquidity discovers and trickles down into the DeFi ecosystem… It's a diversification play on the next wave of tech and AI innovation."

Michael Kong, CEO of Sonic Labs, agrees that for now, correlation remains.

Also Read: How Ethereum Treasury Companies Beat Out ETFs: Standard Chartered

"Bitcoin over the next year should continue its current correlation. Bitcoin is still seen as a ‘speculative' or ‘innovation asset'," Kong noted, while pointing out that this may evolve over more extended time frames.

Yet not all experts are convinced of an immediate divergence.

Spencer Yang, managing partner at BlockSpaceForce, argues the correlation is holding due to overlapping investor bases.

"A lot of Digital Asset Treasury Companies essentially target the same investor group that focuses on the Magnificent Seven,” Yang noted. “If these investors are bullish on allocating more towards an emerging asset class of innovation, then it's more money coming into the crypto ecosystem."

Shane Molidor, founder of Forgd, suggests that we're in a transitional moment.

"Bitcoin is clearly traded as a risk asset at times, but it's slowly exiting that category," he said. "What differentiates this cycle is that bitcoin is being adopted in spite of the traditional system, not alongside it."

Meanwhile, compliance and operational burdens continue to weigh on the ecosystem.

Grolimund noted that rising regulatory costs are disproportionately hurting smaller players.

"When the regulatory bar is the same for a startup and a global exchange, the cost-to-comply becomes a structural moat," he said.

Covey offered a more grounded take: "Regulatory uncertainty and overhead is a challenge, but not necessarily driving layoffs and failures. It's more so a result of teams that raised big in 2024 and spent on hype with no real product-market fit. Lean projects with real utility that keep shipping win in the long run."

Despite the challenges, optimism about Bitcoin's resilience remains.

Molidor sees Bitcoin's emerging use case as more than just an inflation hedge. "Bitcoin is being positioned as the anti-fiat trade — not just an inflation hedge, but a hedge against the system itself."

Whether Bitcoin finally diverges from equities or not, one theme is clear: the digital asset is no longer just a tech-driven trade, but an increasing part of a broader conversation around financial system transformation, macro liquidity, and institutional portfolio strategy.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: US Tariffs On Asian Mining Rigs Slow Bitcoin Growth As Firms Eye Canada, Domestic Production

Photo: Shutterstock