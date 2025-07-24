As Web3 gaming inches closer to mainstream adoption, My Lovely Planet CEO Clément Le Bras says platforms such as Google Play are beginning to accept blockchain not as a monetization gimmick, but as a backend layer, one that should be optional and frictionless for users.

What Happened: The remarks come shortly after My Lovely Planet became the first-ever Web3 game to be featured in Google's global #WeArePlay campaign, marking a milestone for blockchain-based titles on mainstream app stores.

Speaking to Benzinga, Le Bras said, "The fact that My Lovely Planet became the first Web3 game featured in Google's #WeArePlay campaign is a strong signal. Platforms are realizing that blockchain is a technology layer, not just a monetization model."

According to Le Bras, the future of platform adoption lies in "frictionless integration," where users aren't immediately confronted with blockchain mechanics, but instead discover added value after trust and engagement are built.

He emphasized that platforms like Google Play are likely to continue evolving by prioritizing user experience, transparency and regulatory compliance, especially for projects with real-world utility.

This broader shift comes as My Lovely Planet gains traction for combining mobile gameplay with tangible climate action. Every 100 puzzle levels completed in the game leads to the planting of one tree.

So far, players have helped plant over 380,000 trees in partnership with Graine de Vie in Madagascar.

Le Bras also addressed changing gamer behavior: "Gen Z and Millennials no longer want just dopamine loops. They want purpose. With us, they return because they're proud of their real-world impact."

He suggested that this model “purpose as a game mechanic” will eventually become as standard as leaderboards or battle passes.

Why It Matters: At the heart of the game's ecosystem is My Lovely Planet MLC/USD, a utility token that allows players to convert in-game rewards and vote on environmental investments funded by the game's treasury.

Since its launch, MLC has surged over 260%, and the project now targets a $1 billion market cap.

As to what's holding back broader adoption of Web3 sustainability projects, Le Bras pointed to perception rather than technology.

"The infrastructure is there — wallets, SDKs, L2s. What's missing is a mainstream product people love where sustainability and Web3 enhance the experience instead of defining it."

In terms of governance, Le Bras said My Lovely Planet aims to allow MLC holders to vote on real-world investments like carbon credits and clean energy projects, describing it as a form of "crowd-directed climate action."

But he noted that for this model to succeed, the governance mechanisms must be "simple, transparent and tied to a product people use every day."

Le Bras also underscored blockchain's future role in ESG transparency. "Every tree planted or CO₂ offset can be linked to a verifiable transaction. Over the next five years, tokenized ESG instruments will move from niche to norm."

