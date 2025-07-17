Elon Musk has named xAI's new AI companion "Ani," triggering a new meme coin frenzy around the latest update of Grok, Grok 4.

An eponymous “Ani” meme coin on Solana SOL/USD exploded in market cap, reaching $70 million in only three days.

This financial frenzy, unrelated to any character, has dominated reactions, with crypto enthusiasts driving the pump.

A $2.45K whale purchase at a $17.44M market cap was highlighted by @whalewatchalert, fueling speculation.

Another token, linked to Musk's past endorsements, added to the crypto buzz, though no direct causation was confirmed, given Bitcoin's recent all time high.

Reactions on X ranged from support, with @Emilia__writes praising Musk's free speech efforts, to skepticism, as @gigachad criticized the anime-inspired design.

This follows xAI's Grok, which has faced controversy over unfiltered responses, including alleged antisemitism, as reported by Al Jazeera on July 10, 2025.

The naming choice reflects Musk's pattern of literary influences, with Stranger in a Strange Land also inspiring Grok's name.

Wikipedia notes the term's evolution from Heinlein's work into computer culture, underscoring its relevance to AI development.

