June 19, 2025

Utila Integrates Chorus One For Institutional Staking On Ethereum, Solana

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Utila, a digital asset operations platform catering to institutional users, has integrated staking support for Chorus One, enabling access to staking services across several major Proof-of-Stake (PoS) networks directly from within its platform.

The integration allows institutions using Utila to stake assets on networks such as Ethereum ETH/USD, Solana SOL/USD, Sui SUI/USD, TON TON/USD, and Aptos APT/USD through Chorus One's validator infrastructure.

It also supports staking from Utila's console, browser extension, or other supported Web3 wallets, without requiring any external setup.

Utila's staking process incorporates in-platform monitoring for validator performance and reward tracking, and leverages its policy-controlled, non-custodial MPC (multi-party computation) wallet for secure execution.

According to Utila, this setup ensures staking is compliant with enterprise-grade governance and security standards.

"Institutions can now benefit from industry-leading staking infrastructure across multiple networks," said Bentzi Rabi, Utila's CEO.

Brian Crain, Chorus One's CEO, added, "This integration allows institutional users to access our trusted staking infrastructure within Utila's unified platform."

Chorus One has operated staking infrastructure since 2018 and currently supports over 40 PoS networks.

It also runs OPUS, a staking product for Ethereum, and manages a $30 million venture fund targeting PoS and interoperability projects.

Both companies emphasized the importance of combining infrastructure reliability with operational simplicity for institutions.

The integration is now live for customers of both platforms.

