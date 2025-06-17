Virtual worlds like Decentraland MANA/USD could be the key to mainstream adoption of Web3 technologies by offering accessible entry points and practical applications, according to Ignacio Palomera, CEO and co-founder of Bondex, a Web3 hiring platform.

Speaking with Benzinga, Palomera highlighted how events such as Decentraland's Career Quest 2025 can bridge the gap between complex blockchain systems and everyday users.

"Virtual worlds simplify the entry point. No wallets, no seed phrases — just show up and participate," Palomera said. "That lowers the barrier, which is exactly what mainstream adoption needs."

He emphasized initiatives such as Career Quest, where Bondex serves as the official hiring partner, provides tangible benefits such as job opportunities and reputation-building, making Web3 immediately relevant.

"You're not just attending an event. You're applying to jobs, minting a reputation and engaging with hiring teams," he added.

Decentraland's Career Quest, scheduled for July 16-17, 2025, is a two-day virtual career fair designed to connect professionals with Web3 opportunities through interactive exhibits, workshops and networking.

Bondex, which recently acquired Web3.Career, will operate its booth under that banner, offering access to over 60,000 jobs, verified digital identities and live workshops to demystify Web3 careers.

Palomera also discussed the broader impact of decentralized identity systems, noting their potential to reshape trust across Web3 industries.

"Onchain credentials make professional data like employment, certifications, contributions verifiable and tamper-proof," he said, reducing fraud and enabling trust in areas like contributor marketplaces, gig networks and token sales.

However, he acknowledged challenges in scaling Web3 platforms, including balancing data privacy with regulatory demands, navigating jurisdictional complexities and mitigating bots through mechanisms like Bondex's Bond Points system.

Bondex, which has raised over $10 million from investors like Animoca Brands and CoinList, supports a network of professionals and partners with companies like Blockchain.com and Chainlink.

Its platform integrates verified identities and a dual token economy to streamline hiring and networking.

Bay Backner, head producer of the Decentraland Foundation, underscored the alignment with Bondex's mission. "Career Quest is about helping people find their place in Web3," Backner said. "By collaborating with Bondex, we can highlight real pathways for everyone to grow, connect, and take part in new digital economies."

Photo: Diego Thomazini via Shutterstock