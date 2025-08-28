Bitget Posts $750B Monthly Volume In First Half 2025 As Institutional Trading Surges

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget on Thursday recorded an average of $750 billion in monthly trading volume during the first half of 2025, with derivatives making up close to 90% of activity, according to CoinDesk research.

CoinDesk reported the exchange retained a top-four global position in derivatives markets, averaging a 12.4% market share and peaking at 15.1% in late 2024.

Since November 2023, cumulative derivatives volumes have reached $11.5 trillion.

Spot activity is also expanding, driven by the April launch of Bitget's Onchain platform.

Monthly spot volumes climbed 32% to $102.8 billion in May, lifting the exchange's market share to 5.2%.

Bitget's native token BGB/USD emerged as the third-most traded asset on the platform, following Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which together made up 44% of spot trading.

Liquidity metrics further underlined Bitget's position.

Between April and June, the exchange ranked first for Ethereum and Solana SOL/USD aggregated spot depth within 1% of the mid-price, and second for Bitcoin, outperforming several global competitors.

Institutional execution quality was also high, with BTC-USDT spot slippage averaging just 0.0074% on $100,000 trades.

Institutions are becoming a defining force for Bitget.

In the first half of 2025, institutional investors accounted for 80% of spot activity and half of derivatives trading.

Assets under management on the platform have doubled since January, supported by new programs including liquidity incentives, institutional lending, and a unified margin system scheduled to roll out in third quarter.

The exchange's latest performance underscores how institutional participation and liquidity depth are reinforcing Bitget's standing in both spot and derivatives markets.

