Investments & Wealth Institute Hires Ross Riskin as Chief Learning Officer

The Investments & Wealth Institute (the Institute), a nonprofit organization that delivers premier investment consulting and wealth management credentials and world-class educational offerings, has named Ross Riskin, DBA, CPA/PFS™, CCFC, MS Tax as chief learning officer.





Riskin is recognized as a leading expert in the areas of tax planning, college planning and student loan advising, and is known for building innovative online educational experiences for advisors and professionals in the financial services industry. He previously acted as the director of the ChFC® Designation program and led the redesign efforts for one of the largest CFP® education programs in the country at the American College of Financial Services. He is the author of "The Adviser's Guide to Education Planning" (1st and 2nd Editions), published by the AICPA Personal Financial Planning Section. As an industry thought leader, he has been quoted in media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, US News, Investment News and the New York Times. His research has also been published in outlets such as the Journal of Wealth Management, Journal of Financial Planning, Journal of Accountancy, Journal of Multistate Taxation and Incentives and Tax Notes. Riskin has also received the Educator of Excellence Award from the CTCPA, Personal Financial Planning Standing Ovation Award from the AICPA and the "40 Under 40" Award from CPA Practice Advisor.

"The Institute is thrilled to bring Ross's expertise to the team as we continue to build the curricula for our live and online educational programs," said Sean R. Walters, CAE®, chief executive officer, Investments & Wealth Institute. "Under Ross's leadership, we look forward to delivering on our commitment to bringing world-class education to advanced investment and wealth management professionals."

In this role, Riskin will lead the strategic direction for the Institute's professional development and life‐long learning programs. Riskin and his team will implement technical education, instructional strategies and learning technologies for Institute professional development activities, in-person events, synchronous/asynchronous e-learning and the education components of the Institute's Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) certifications.

"I am honored and excited to be joining the Institute team," shared Riskin. "I look forward to bringing in my ideas, thoughts, and solutions to complement what the Institute team has built to provide advanced education opportunities for advisors, wealth managers and other financial professionals through certifications, courses, publications and conferences."

In addition to being a CPA/PFS™ and Certified College Financial Consultant (CCFC), Riskin received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Fairfield University, a Master of Science in taxation from Bentley University and a Doctorate of Business Administration in finance from Sacred Heart University. He also serves on the advisory board for the American Institute of Certified College Financial Consultants and leads the creative efforts at the AdvisorTech startup visiWealth. His previous experience includes roles with The American College of Financial Services, Albertus Magnus College and Deloitte.

About the Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications — Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) — the Institute delivers Ivy league-quality, highly practical education to more than 20,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute include the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and private wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients.

