Utkarsh Roshan

Utkarsh Roshan

Benzinga Editor

Mukul Agrawal Cuts Stake In Small Cap Stock That Has Surged Over 100% In 1 Year
During the September quarter, ace investor Mukul Agrawal cut his stake in Surya Roshni.
Why Tata Motor Shares Are Climbing Today
Tata Motor's share price continued to make gains for the second straight session going up over 1% at market open on Friday.
Micro Cap Railway Stock Hits Upper Circuit After Order Win
Shares of Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited were locked in 2% upper circuit after it announced bagging an order from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, Indian Railways.
Micro Cap Stock Rockets 8% After Bagging Order From Defence Ministry
Shares of Krishna Defence and Allied Industries Limited jumped over 8.5% on Thursday to hit an intraday high of ₹299.
Porinju Veliyath Raises Stake In This Micro Cap Stock, Shares Hit 52-Week High
Shares of Kerala Ayurveda surged up 5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of ₹159.85.
Why L&T Shares Jumped Back In The Green Today
L&T's share price jumped back in the green on Thursday after sinking down over 1% on Wednesday.
Why Suzlon Shares Hit Another 52-Week High Today
Suzlon's share price continued to make gains for the third straight session on Wednesday going up over 4% to hit a new 52-week high of ₹28.25.
This Small Cap Stock Has Climbed 26% In 6 Months, But Analyst Sees Massive 87% Rally Ahead
Shares of SIS Ltd have surged 26% in the past six months, but analysts at Keynote Capital see the stock going further up as it notes that the company is a major potential benefactor of the rising prospects in the industry for the following 3 years.
Why This SBI Fund-Backed Small Cap Stock Is Surging 7% Today
Shares of Dodla Dairy broke their two-session losing streak on Wednesday as the stock surged up over 7% to hit an intraday high of ₹726.
This Small Cap Railway Stock Jumps 4% After ₹850 Cr Order Win
Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons) galloped back in the green breaking its three straight session losing streak.
Why This Adani Stock Is Upbeat Today
Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises' share price jumped back in the green early on Wednesday halting its three straight session losing streak.
Why This LIC-Backed Small Cap Stock Is Surging 8% Today
Shares of Heidelberg Cement surged over 8% on Tuesday to hit an intraday high of ₹194.80.
Micro Cap Stocks Hits 52-Week High After Bagging ₹400 Cr Order
Shares of Man Industries jumped over 5% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of ₹196.70.
Why This Railway Stock Is Up 4% Today
Shares of RVNL jumped up over 4% on Tuesday to hit an intraday high of ₹176.90.
What's Going On With Tata Motors Shares Today?
Tata Motors' share price slumped in the red at open on Tuesday after the long weekend as the company's sales figures for September came in.
Exclusive: Trading Platform Shoonya Looks To Put Glitches Behind, Bank On AI To Get Competitive Edge
Virk said that the company has paid around ₹5 crore in total as compensation to traders who incurred losses due to the technical glitch.
Reliance-Backed Small Cap Stock Jumps 5% After Bagging ₹1,500 Cr Order
Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy jumped close to 5% on Friday morning to hit an intraday high of ₹365.70.
Why This LIC-Backed Midcap Stock Is Surging 6% Today
Shares of NLC India (Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India) surged up over 6% to hit an intraday high of ₹136.30 on Friday morning.
Why L&T Shares Are Climbing Today
Shares of Larsen & Toubro continued to make gains for the fourth straight session on Friday
Small Cap Stock Jumps 5% After Massive EV Order
Shares of Gensol Engineering experienced a bump in early trade today after the company announced bagging an order of 500+ EVs.

