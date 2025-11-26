Chagee Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CHA) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Nov. 28.

Analysts expect the China-based company to report quarterly earnings at 40 cents per share, on revenue of $458.31 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 29, Chagee Holdings posted mixed results for the second quarter.

Chagee shares rose 6.7% to close at $14.20 on Tuesday.

JP Morgan analyst Jessie Xu initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $14.2 on Nov. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Macquarie analyst Linda Huang initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $19 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying CHA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

