Amer Sports Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates on Tuesday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 25 cents. Quarterly sales of $1.756 billion (+30% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $1.710 billion.

"All three segments performed extremely well led by exceptional Salomon footwear growth, an Arc'teryx omni-comp reacceleration, and solid growth from Wilson Tennis 360 and our Winter Sports Equipment franchises," said CEO James Zheng.

Amer Sports raised its 2025 GAAP earnings guidance to 88 cents to 92 cents per share, up from 77 cents to 82 cents. The outlook now sits above the 78-cent analyst estimate. The company also lifted its 2025 sales forecast to $6.375 billion to $6.427 billion, from $6.22 billion to $6.27 billion. The new range compares with the $6.361 billion consensus.

Amer Sports shares rose 5% to trade at $34.98 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Amer Sports following earnings announcement.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained Amer Sports with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $43 to $46.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $52 to $54.

Photo via Shutterstock