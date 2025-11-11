These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On CoreWeave After Q3 Results

CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market close on Monday.

CoreWeave reported third-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.29 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of eight cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 37 cents per share.

"We delivered an exceptional third quarter, setting new records for revenue and almost doubling our revenue backlog to more than $55 billion," said Michael Intrator, co-founder and CEO of CoreWeave. "Our performance reflects disciplined execution across every part of our business, from scaling infrastructure and expanding capacity to deepening customer relationships and advancing our software and services."

CoreWeave shares fell 8.2% to $97.00 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on CoreWeave following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained CoreWeave with a Neutral and cut the price target from $168 to $140.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $175 to $160.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $91 to $99.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained CoreWeave with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $150 to $120.

Considering buying CRWV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock