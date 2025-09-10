Rubrik logo on screen
September 10, 2025 8:28 AM 1 min read

Rubrik Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Rubrik Inc. RBRK reported second-quarter financial results that beat expectations and raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook on Tuesday.

Rubrik reported second-quarter revenue of $309.86 million, up 51% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $282.22 million according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a loss of three cents per share in the quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of a loss of 34 cents per share.

“We continue to build towards a highly profitable growth business,” Rubrik CEO Bipul Sinha said.

The company expects revenue to be in a range of $1.227 billion to $1.237 billion, up from a previous range of $1.179 billion to $1.189 billion. The Street estimate is currently $1.185 billion. The company expects to post a loss of 50 cents to a loss of 44 cents per share, an improvement over previous guidance of a loss of $1.02 to a loss of 96 cents per share.

Rubrik shares fell 2.3% to $96.36 in the pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Rubrik following earnings announcement.

  • Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained Rubrik with a Buy and raised the price target from $110 to $115.
  • Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained Rubrik with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $115 to $120.

Considering buying RBRK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
