Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Riskified Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Riskified Ltd. RSKD will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Monday, Aug. 18.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 2 cents per share, down from 4 cents per share in the year-ago period. Riskified projects to report quarterly revenue of $80.37 million, compared to $78.73 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 14, Riskified posted better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Riskified shares fell 1.5% to close at $5.11 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $6 to $6.5 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $7 on March 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

JP Morgan analyst Reginald Smith maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $7 to $6 on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Considering buying RSKD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock