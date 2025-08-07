Block Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Block, Inc. XYZ will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Analysts expect the Oakland, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 68 cents per share, down from 93 cents per share in the year-ago period. Block projects to report quarterly revenue at $6.29 billion, compared to $6.16 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 1, Block reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Block shares rose 1.1% to close at $76.13 on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $73 on Aug. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $60 to $90 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $76 to $84 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $82 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Adam Frisch maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $75 to $85 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

