Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Deutsche Bank Says This SMID-Cap Software Stock Is Ready For When The Market Recovers
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 2:54pm   Comments
Share:
Deutsche Bank Says This SMID-Cap Software Stock Is Ready For When The Market Recovers

Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN), a cloud-based planning software company, is an underappreciated stock in a difficult market, according to Deutsche Bank. 

The Anaplan Analyst

Taylor McGinnis initiated coverage of Anaplan with a Buy rating and $50 price target. 

The Anaplan Thesis

Sentiment toward Anaplan, which was once a favored name among SaaS companies, began deteriorating when the company reported a billings miss in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 and following the departure of chief growth officer Mark Anderson after a short stint, McGinnis said in a Tuesday note.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic slowdown only served to worsen things, making the stock the worst performer in the software sector since the initial market meltdown in early March, the analyst said. 

As opposed to the 3% average gain for the industry, Anaplan shares are down 10%, she said.

McGinnis attributed the underperformance to investor perception that the company will be a laggard relative to its peers in the environment.

However, Anaplan is positioned to emerge as an outperformer, especially in the event of a recovery, the analyst said, citing conversations with customers and partners.

PLAN Price Action

Anaplan shares were down 2.08% at $36.73 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

10 Software Top Picks For 2020: Do You Own Them?

Why Salesforce Is This Firm's Best Idea

Latest Ratings for PLAN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2020RosenblattDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2020NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PLAN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLAN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
140 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
100 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 Deutsche BankAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MTBCFRAMaintains109.0
TRVCFRAMaintains116.0
ZNHCredit SuisseUpgrades
KOCFRAMaintains55.0
EFXCFRAMaintains141.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com