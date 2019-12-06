Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cloudera Delivers Beat And Raise, But Growth Remains Lower Than Industry Rates

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2019 11:39am   Comments
Share:
Cloudera Delivers Beat And Raise, But Growth Remains Lower Than Industry Rates

Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) delivered an all-round beat in the third quarter and raised guidance for the fourth quarter and full year. The company’s business seems stable, but there is limited visibility into growth accelerating toward industry growth rates, according to Raymond James.

The Analyst

Raymond James Michael Turits maintained a Market Perform rating on Cloudera.

The Thesis

Cloudera reported revenue of $198 million, ahead of the consensus estimate by $9 million, and management attributed the beat to an improvement in sales execution and higher renewal rates, Turits said in the report.

He added that the number of customers with more than $100,00 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) rose to 977, from 953 in the prior quarter. Moreover, customers with higher than $1 million ARR increased from "over 150," from "over 140" in the previous quarter.

Cloudera released the converged and rebuilt Cloudera Data Platform for both public cloud and on-premises data center and its business appears to be stabilizing, the analyst mentioned.

Although the Cloudera Data Platform was not yet driving any paid business, customer and industry feedback suggest that the company would be able to compete more effectively with cloud service provider and third-party cloud data platforms, Turits said.

Price Action

Shares of Cloudera were up 10.34% to $11.04 at time of publication Friday.

Latest Ratings for CLDR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019MaintainsUnderperform
Dec 2019MaintainsNeutral
Dec 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CLDR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Michael Turits Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Earnings News Reiteration Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLDR)

7 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Thursday's Market Minute: Thursday+
Q3 Earnings Outlook For Cloudera
Earnings Scheduled For December 5, 2019
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On American Express, Chewy And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Today's Pickup: Seattle-Based Shipium Lands $2M Seed Round