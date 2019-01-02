Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Windstream Holdings' $330M Asset Sale: What You Need To Know

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2019 11:14am   Comments
Share:
Windstream Holdings' $330M Asset Sale: What You Need To Know
Related WIN
16 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble
Windstream unloads Earthlink consumter business (Seeking Alpha)

Advanced network communications and technology solutions provider Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN) said Monday that it sold its legacy EarthLink consumer internet business to Trive Capital for $330 million in cash.

The internet business was acquired by Windstream Holdings in early 2017 as part of the company's merger with EarthLink.

What Happened

The price tag of the transaction implies an estimated EV/sales multiple of two times and EV/EBITDA of four times, Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV said in a Wednesday note.

The multiple that Trive Capital paid is higher than what the analyst previously modeled and should better allow Windstream Holdings to focus on its core assets, he said. 

Why It's Important

Windstream Holdings has sold around $390 million worth of assets in the past few weeks, which represents around four times its market cap, Louthan said. This should be sufficient for management to pay all of its near-term financial obligations and put the company on a path toward "significant" delevering, he said. 

What's Next

Windstream's asset sale could result in the company achieving a leverage of less than four times over the next two years, according to Raymond James. Louthan said the company faces another potential catalyst when it reports fourth-quarter earnings or the ongoing Aurelius trial concludes, with the analyst expecting a decision in Windstream's favor.

Raymond James has an Outperform rating on Windstream. 

Related Links:

16 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble

Latest Ratings for WIN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Aug 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsUnderperformUnderperform
Jul 2018CitigroupDowngradesNeutralSell

View More Analyst Ratings for WIN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: earthlink Frank Louthan Raymond JamesAnalyst Color News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WIN)

16 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble
5 Stocks To Watch For January 2, 2019
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BAXMorgan StanleyUpgrades77.0
GMEDMorgan StanleyDowngrades49.0
HOLXMorgan StanleyDowngrades39.0
MRNAMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On29.0
BMRNRaymond JamesDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

EUR/USD Forecast: Doom and Gloom Are Back, Critical Support in Danger