Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

High-Yield Dividend ETFs: 2018 Could Be Better
Todd Shriber, ETF Professor , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2018 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
High-Yield Dividend ETFs: 2018 Could Be Better
Related DVY
How The Fed Can Affect These Dividend ETFs
'Chicken Bulls' Are Driving This Bull Market
Uncovering Hidden Dividend Gems With Double Dividend Stocks (Seeking Alpha)
Related
An ETF Retirement Portfolio For 2018
A Dichotomy In This Year's Low Vol Trade

High-dividend exchange traded funds struggled against the broader market last year. Just look at the iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ: DVY), one of the largest such funds. DVY trailed the S&P 500 by almost 700 basis points in 2017.

Several of the S&P 500's highest-yielding sectors were also among the worst-performing groups in the benchmark U.S. equity gauge last year.

At year's end, 83 percent of S&P 500 constituents paid a dividend, with the dividend payers yielding 2.2 percent, above the broader index's 1.9 percent average,” CFRA Research Director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research Todd Rosenbluth said in a note. “The highest-yielding sectors for the S&P 500 were telecom services (5.1 percent), utilities (3.4 percent), real estate (3.3 percent), energy (2.7 percent) and consumer staples (2.7 percent).”

Depending On Dividends

While 2017 was not a banner year for some dividend ETFs, historical data indicate dividends are an integral part of total returns. For nearly three decades, the S&P 500 has averaged annualized returns of 9.8 percent, with 31 percent of that figure attributable to dividends, according to CFRA.

DVY, which has nearly $18 billion in assets, allocates nearly 37 percent of its combined weight to utilities and energy stocks, explaining the ETF's 2017 struggles. Energy was the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500 last year, while utilities finished the year in a tailspin and on the brink of correction territory.

DVY is dividend-weighted and its nearly 100 components are required to have paid a dividend for at least the past five years, but many of the fund's holdings have dividend increase streaks far longer than that.

Another Idea

The PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio(NYSE: SPHD) is another idea for income investors to consider. SPHD holds the 50 S&P 500 stocks with the lowest trailing 12-month volatility and highest dividend yields. That gives the ETF a combined weight of 40 percent to the real estate and utilities sectors, in part explaining why the fund returned just 12 percent last year.

The $3-billion SPHD has a 12-month distribution rate of 3.14 percent and could be worth a look if value stocks rebound, as nearly two-thirds of SPHD components are considered value plays. SPHD pays a monthly dividend.

CFRA has Overweight ratings on DVY and SPHD.

Related Links:

An Impressive Value ETF

A Rewarding Small-Cap ETF

Todd Shriber owns shares of SPHD.

Posted-In: CFRA Research ishares powersharesLong Ideas Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Dividends Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DVY + SPHD)

An ETF Retirement Portfolio For 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on DVY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.